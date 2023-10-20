'Keep Low Profile': Canada Issues Travel Advisory For India, Cautions Against 'Anti-Canada Protests'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The diplomatic tensions between Canada and India, initially ignited by the murder of Canada-based Pro-Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in July, have flared up once again. This time, the dispute has led to the withdrawal of 41 Canadian diplomats from India due to New Delhi's threat to revoke their immunity.

It is reportedly said that advisories have been issued, indicating the temporary suspension of in-person operations at the Consulates General of Canada in Bengaluru, Chandigarh, and Mumbai. This means that Canadian citizens and others seeking consular assistance will need to approach the High Commission of Canada in New Delhi for their requirements.

The safety and security advisory, which was updated following a press conference by Foreign Minister Melanie Joly in Ottawa, cited "recent developments in Canada and in India." It also highlighted the potential for protests and a negative sentiment towards Canada in both traditional and social media.

"Demonstrations, including anti-Canada protests, could occur and Canadians may be subjected to intimidation or harassment," the advisory cautioned. It further advised individuals in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) to maintain a low profile with strangers, avoid crowded areas and public transportation, travel with someone, and share their travel plans with a friend or family member.

Foreign Minister Melanie Joly revealed that 41 out of Canada's 62 diplomats in India, along with their dependents, have been removed. However, exceptions were made for 21 Canadian diplomats who will remain in India.

Joly emphasized that the removal of diplomatic immunity is not only unprecedented but also contrary to international law. For this reason, Canada has chosen not to respond in kind by threatening to do the same with Indian diplomats.

The tension between the two nations was further exacerbated when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated last month that there were "credible allegations" of Indian involvement in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Nijjar, a 45-year-old Sikh leader and Canadian citizen born in India, was slain by masked gunmen in June outside Vancouver. India had long alleged Nijjar's links to terrorism, which he denied.

In response to these developments, India canceled visas for Canadians, and Canada refrained from retaliating. Previously, India had expelled a senior Canadian diplomat after Canada expelled a senior Indian diplomat.