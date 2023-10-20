Leo Box Office Collection: Vijay Starrer Gets Biggest Global Opening Of 2023

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Vijay starrer Leo was released in theaters on Thursday, October 19. The film has earned the biggest worldwide opening of 2023 across all Indian film industries.

Now, reports about the first-day collection of the film are coming out.

As per the leading tracker, Cinitrack, the movie earned Rs 140 crore from the global box office on the first day of its release. The number is the biggest opening of all time in Kollywood as well as the biggest opening of the year in Indian cinema. The movie has surpassed even Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan and Jawaan, which hit 100 crores in Bollywood this year.

The movie faced controversies during its release in Hindi and Telugu. It earned Rs 63 crore in India, less than "Jawan." In Tamil Nadu, a key market for Vijay, there were no early morning shows, and the film made Rs 30 crore. In Andhra Pradesh-Telangana, it grossed Rs 15 crore. In Karnataka, it earned Rs 14 crore, and in Kerala, it set a record with Rs 11 crore.

Ariesplex SL Cinemas, one of Thiruvananthapuram's big cinema complexes, records its historic collection on its first day of release. The theater owners revealed that they sold 28,500 tickets through advance bookings and generated Rs 55 lakh. On the day of the release, Ariesplex sold 10,510 tickets, generating Rs 17.92 lakh. The theater owners informed me that this was a historic collection for them. Leo, starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, received a record response in advance bookings across Kerala and became the best opening film.

Vijay's dedicated fan base added to the excitement surrounding the film's release. Fans expressed their enthusiasm in various ways, with some even celebrating the film by exchanging garlands and rings in theaters. Numerous videos and images surfaced on the internet, depicting fans dancing and cheering during Leo screenings. Cinema halls across multiple locations were filled with enthusiastic fans who celebrated the film's release with great fervor.

Apart from Vijay, Leo boasts a star-studded cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mysskin, and Gautham Vasudev Menon. The film's music was composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and it was produced by SS Lalit Kumar.

