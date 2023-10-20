Oppo Find N3 With 7.82-Inch Inner Display, Triple Rear Camera Launched; Check Out Specs, Price & Other Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Chinese smartphone manufacturer's newest book-style foldable phone, the Oppo Find N3, was unveiled on Thursday. The new foldable smartphone, which is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, replaces the Oppo Find N2 from last year. The Oppo Find N3 and OnePlus Open were co-developed smartphones, and the announcement of the former occurs on the same day as the latter's launch. A revolutionary Flexion hinge, which powers the Oppo Find N3, is said to have through a million fold tests.



With ColorOS 13 on top, the dual SIM (Nano) Oppo Find N3 is powered by Android 13. It has a large 7.82-inch 2K LTPO 3.0 AMOLED screen with a dynamic refresh rate of 120 Hz and pixel density of 426 ppi. The inner screen can sustain a peak brightness of 2,800 nits and has a touch response rate of up to 240Hz. Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) safeguards the display. The 6.31-inch 2K AMOLED cover screen on the foldable smartphone boasts a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a pixel density of 431ppi.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with Adreno 740 GPU, together with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM that can be practically increased to 12GB by using unused storage, is what Oppo has partnered with the new Find N3. Up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage may be found on the foldable.

The Oppo Find N3's triple rear camera setup, under the Hasselblad brand, consists of three sensors: a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B sensor with a 3x optical zoom, a 48-megapixel Sony IMX581 sensor, and a 48-megapixel Sony LYTIA-T808 1/1 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS).

The foldable smartphone boasts a 20-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats, and a 32-megapixel secondary selfie sensor on the back of the screen.

The Oppo Find N3 has 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/A-GPS, NFC, Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and a USB Type-C connector as connectivity options. The accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity, hall, geomagnetic, under-screen ambient light, and under-screen colour temperature sensors are among the sensors on board.

The most recent foldable phone from Oppo also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and facial unlock functionality. It has OnePlus's tri-state alert slider, which allows you to adjust the phone's ring, mute, and quiet modes. With a 4,805mAh battery that supports 67W SuperVOOC 2.0 rapid charging, the Oppo Find N3 is a powerful device.

The pricing of the Oppo Find N3 is SGD 2,399, or about Rs. 1,45,300, for the single 16GB + 256GB storage option. It is available in Classic Black and Champagne Gold. In Singapore, preorders for it will open on October 20.

