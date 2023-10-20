Final Day Of Kerala Sports Meet To Be Held Today; Palakkad Leads In Top Position

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thrissur: The final day of the Kerala Sports Meet will be held at Kunnamkulam on Friday (Oct 20). Palakkad district leads in the top position on day 3 of the Kerala Sports Meet festival. Palakkad has secured 18 gold medals, 21 silver medals, and 9 bronze medals.

Meanwhile, Malappuram is in the second position with 11 gold medals, 17 silver medals, and 14 bronze medals. Ernakulam district finished third with 11 gold medals, 3 silver medals, and 5 bronze medals.

Ideal English Higher Secondary School, Kadakassery, has secured the top position among schools with 43 points. 19 events will take place today to decide the final winners of the Kerala sports meet. Meanwhile, Palakkad is set to clinch a third hat-trick win in 2023.

Around 2,680 students are competing in 98 events in the sports meet. The state school sports meet is being conducted in Thrissur after a gap of 15 years.

