Kerala Gold Rate Today: Gold Prices Soar Above Rs 45,000 Per Sovereign; Check Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: The gold prices in Kerala crossed Rs 45,000 for one sovereign (pavan) on Friday (Oct 20). The price of one sovereign rose by Rs 550 today. Over the last three days, a total of Rs 1160 for gold was increased. Today's market rate of one sovereign (pavan) of gold in the market is Rs 45,120.

With the escalation of the Israel-Hamas conflict, gold prices are rising sharply in the international market. The reason for this is that gold is seen as a safe investment and the demand for gold increases in war situations. Before May 5, the highest price of gold was Rs 45,760.



Today's market price of one gram of 22 carat gold is Rs 5640. A gram of 18 carat gold costs Rs 4683. Meanwhile, the price of silver is unchanged today. The price of one gram of common silver is Rs 78. The market price of hallmark silver is Rs 103 per gram.

October gold price at a glance:

October 1 - Gold prices remained unchanged. The market price was Rs 42,680.

October 2 - One sovereign of gold price fell by Rs.120. Market price- Rs 42,560.



October 3 - A sovereign of gold price fell by Rs 480. Market price- Rs 42,080.



October 4 - Gold prices remained unchanged. The market price is Rs 42,080.



October 5- A sovereign of gold price fell by Rs 160. The market price is Rs 41,960.

October 6 - Gold price rose by Rs 80 per sovereign (pavan). The market price is Rs.42,000



October 7- Over sovereign (pavan) gold price rose by Rs 200. The market price was Rs 42,200.

October 7 (afternoon)- Gold price rose by Rs 320 per sovereign. The market price was Rs 42,520.

October 8- Gold prices remained unchanged. Market price - Rs 42,520

October 9- A sovereign of gold rose by Rs 160. The market price was Rs 42,680.

October 10- Gold price rose by Rs 240 per sovereign. The market price was Rs 42,920.

October 11- Gold price remains unchanged. The market price continued at Rs 42,920 for one sovereign.

October 12- The gold prices rose by Rs 280 for one sovereign. The market price was Rs 43,200.

October 13 - The gold price remains unchanged. The market price is Rs 43,200

October 14- Rs 1120 per sovereign of gold. Market price Rs 44,320.

October 15- Gold prices remained unchanged. Market price Rs 44,320



October 16- One sovereign of gold fell by Rs 240. Market price Rs 44,080.

October 17- One sovereign of gold fell by Rs 120. The market price was Rs 43,960.

October 18-

Gold price rose by Rs 400 per sovereign (pavan). The market price was Rs 44,360.

October 19-

Gold prices rose by Rs 200 per sovereign. The market price was Rs 44,560.

October 20- Gold prices rose by Rs 550 per sovereign. The market price is Rs 45,120.



