Switzerland to Japan: 7 countries with the lowest crime-rates

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In an increasingly complex and interconnected world, safety and security are paramount. Let's explore the countries that stand out for their remarkable low crime rates, offering a glimpse into the societies where citizens enjoy a high level of personal safety and tranquility

Iceland consistently ranks as one of the safest countries in the world with low rates of violent crime. It has a strong social welfare system and a small, tight-knit population

Singapore is known for its strict law enforcement and low crime rates. It has severe penalties for crimes like drug trafficking and vandalism

Japan typically has low rates of violent crime. The country is known for its strong cultural emphasis on order and discipline

Norway is known for its low crime rates and is generally considered a safe country. It has a strong social welfare system and a relatively small population

Denmark is often ranked as one of the safest countries in the world, with low levels of violent crime. It has a strong social safety net and a well-functioning legal system

Canada is known for its low crime rates, especially in comparison to its southern neighbor, the United States. It has a strong rule of law and social programs

Switzerland is often cited for its low crime rates, particularly regarding violent crime. It has a high standard of living and a strong emphasis on law and order

New Zealand typically has low crime rates, although crime does exist. It is known for its friendly and welcoming atmosphere