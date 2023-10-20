Switzerland to Japan: 7 countries with the lowest crime-rates

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In an increasingly complex and interconnected world, safety and security are paramount. Let's explore the countries that stand out for their remarkable low crime rates, offering a glimpse into the societies where citizens enjoy a high level of personal safety and tranquility
In an increasingly complex and interconnected world, safety and security are paramount. Let's explore the countries that stand out for their remarkable low crime rates
Iceland consistently ranks as one of the safest countries in the world with low rates of violent crime. It has a strong social welfare system and a small, tight-knit population
Singapore is known for its strict law enforcement and low crime rates. It has severe penalties for crimes like drug trafficking and vandalism
Japan typically has low rates of violent crime. The country is known for its strong cultural emphasis on order and discipline
Norway is known for its low crime rates and is generally considered a safe country. It has a strong social welfare system and a relatively small population
Denmark is often ranked as one of the safest countries in the world, with low levels of violent crime. It has a strong social safety net and a well-functioning legal system
Canada is known for its low crime rates, especially in comparison to its southern neighbor, the United States. It has a strong rule of law and social programs
Switzerland is often cited for its low crime rates, particularly regarding violent crime. It has a high standard of living and a strong emphasis on law and order
New Zealand typically has low crime rates, although crime does exist. It is known for its friendly and welcoming atmosphere
MENAFN20102023007385015968ID1107275407
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.