Kerala: North-East Monsoon Season Likely To Arrive In Next 48 Hours

Thiruvananthapuram: The north-east monsoon season is set to arrive in Kerala in the next 48 hours. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the beginning of the season will be weak as low pressure is gaining strength in the Arabian Sea.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall was received in many parts of Kerala on Thursday, October 20. Thiruvananthapuram city received 35 mm of rain in half an hour yesterday. The IMD has said that there is a possibility of strong winds with a speed of 30 to 40 km per hour along with isolated thundershowers from October 19 to October 21.

A cyclonic depression was formed over the Bay of Bengal. The depression, which was located over the Southeast Arabian Sea and Southwest Arabian Sea, has turned into a strong depression over the Southwest Bay of Bengal. It is likely to move west and north-west and intensify again in the next 6 hours to become an extreme low pressure.

A very low pressure is likely to strengthen over central West Bengal by October 23. The IMD has said that there is a possibility of moderate to heavy rain with thunder and lightning in Kerala for the next 5 days.

The IMD has warned fishermen to avoid fishing on the Kerala-Karnataka coast and Lakshadweep area.

Special warning:

19-10-2023: Chances of strong winds and bad weather over Kerala coast, south Karnataka coast, and Lakshadweep region with speeds up to 40 to 45 kmph and occasional up to 55 kmph.

20-10-2023: Chance of strong winds and bad weather over Southwest adjoining Central West Arabian Sea with a speed of 45 to 55 kmph and occasional up to 65 kmph. Gusty winds with speeds of 40 to 45 kmph and occasional up to 55 kmph and bad weather are likely over the South Bay of Bengal and adjoining Central West Bay of Bengal.

21-10-2023: Strong wind speeds of 50 to 60 kmph and occasional 70 kmph are likely over the Southwest Arabian Sea and Central West Arabian Sea. Strong winds and bad weather conditions are likely over the South West Bay of Bengal and adjoining central West Bay of Bengal, with a speed of 40 to 45 kmph and occasionally up to 55 kmph.

22-10-2023: Strong winds with speeds of 50 to 60 kmph and occasional speeds up to 70 kmph are likely over the Central West Arabian Sea and adjoining Southwest Arabian Sea. Gusty winds with gustiness of 45 to 55 kmph and occasionally up to 65 kmph are likely over central West Bengal and adjoining South West Bengal.

23-10-2023: Strong wind speeds of 50 to 60 kmph and occasional speeds up to 70 kmph are likely over the Central West Arabian Sea. Strong winds with speeds of 45 to 55 kmph at occasional 65 kmph and bad weather are likely over central West Bengal.