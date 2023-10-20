Urban Air Mobility Market Worldwide Opportunities, Driving Forces, Future Potential 2030 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The Global Urban Air Mobility Market size is expected to grow from USD 3.32 billion in 2022 to USD 8.94 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

The Urban Air Mobility (UAM) market is experiencing rapid growth and transformation as technological advancements, urbanization, and changing transportation preferences reshape the future of mobility. UAM refers to the use of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, drones, and other aerial vehicles for passenger and cargo transport within urban and suburban areas. This market is gaining momentum due to its potential to alleviate traffic congestion, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and provide faster, more efficient transportation solutions.

Key Prominent Players In The Urban Air Mobility Market:

Audi AG, Ballard Power Systems Inc, BMW Group, Daimler AG, General Motors Company, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Hyundai Motor Group, MAN SE, Toyota Motor Corporation, Volvo Group and other major players.

Market Driver:

One of the primary market drivers for UAM is the increasing concern over urban traffic congestion and its associated economic and environmental costs. As major cities across the world continue to expand and populations grow, traditional transportation infrastructure is often stretched to its limits. UAM offers a solution to this problem by utilizing the airspace above cities, thus reducing traffic congestion on the ground. Electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft and other UAM vehicles have the potential to significantly cut down travel times, making urban transportation more efficient and lessening the environmental impact of lengthy commutes.

Market Opportunity:

An exciting market opportunity within the UAM sector lies in providing aerial transportation services to underserved and remote areas. While UAM is often associated with urban environments, it also has the potential to serve regions with limited infrastructure, connecting remote communities, and providing essential services such as medical transport and disaster relief. Leveraging UAM in these areas not only opens up new markets but also fulfills a critical societal need, potentially saving lives and improving the quality of life for countless individuals.

Segmentation of The Urban Air Mobility Market

This report offers a classification of the market into imminent and niche sectors. Furthermore, this research study calculates the market size and its development drift at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2030. This report contains the market breakdown and its revenue estimation by classifying it on the basis of Type Application, and region.:

By Type



Autonomous Piloted

By Application



Passenger Transport Freighter

By Region



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Eastern Europe (Bulgaria, The Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Rest of Eastern Europe)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Netherlands, Italy, Russia, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, The Philippines, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, UAE, Israel, South Africa) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SA)

Regional analysis includes country-level and regional market information, illustrating the market's dynamics by the major segments included in the research. The research looks at both new technologies and current innovations that are expected to propel the industry forward in the next years.

