Agricultural Pheromones Market Dynamics: A Comprehensive Analysis Of Growth Factors Themarketpublicist

Market Overview:

The Global Agricultural Pheromones Market size was valued at USD 684.3 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1,545.21 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.34% from 2023 to 2030.

The Agricultural Pheromones Market is experiencing significant growth driven by a paradigm shift towards sustainable and eco-friendly agricultural practices. Pheromones, which are chemical signals emitted by organisms to communicate with others of the same species, find extensive applications in agriculture. These compounds are harnessed for pest management, crop protection, and enhancing overall agricultural productivity. As concerns about chemical pesticide use rise and environmental sustainability becomes a priority, the adoption of agricultural pheromones is gaining traction globally.

The market offers a range of pheromone-based products, including traps, dispensers, and formulations tailored for specific crops and pests. Integrated pest management (IPM) strategies, where pheromones play a pivotal role, are becoming increasingly popular among farmers seeking to reduce reliance on traditional pesticides.

Leading companies reviewed in the Agricultural Pheromones Market report is:

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan), Koppert Biological Systems (Netherlands), Isagro Group (Italy), Biobest Group NV (Belgium), Suterra LLC (US), Russell IPM (UK), ISCA Technologies (US), Trécé Incorporated (US), Bedoukian Research Inc. (US), Pherobank BV (Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), Certis Europe BV (Netherlands), Bioline Agrosciences Ltd. (US), Bio Controle (Brazil), ATGC Biotech Pvt Ltd. (India), Sumi Agro France (France), SEDQ Healthy Crops S.L. (Spain), Laboratorios Agrochem S.L. (Spain), Novagrica (Greece), International Pheromone Systems (UK)

Market Driver:

A key driver propelling the Agricultural Pheromones Market is the growing demand for sustainable agriculture practices. Pheromones provide a targeted and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional chemical pesticides. As consumers become more conscious of the environmental impact of agricultural practices, and regulations tighten around the use of chemical inputs, there is a rising preference for bio-based solutions like pheromones. These compounds enable precision pest control, minimizing harm to beneficial organisms and reducing chemical residues on crops, thus aligning with the broader trend towards sustainable farming.

Market Opportunity:

An exciting market opportunity lies in expanding the application of agricultural pheromones beyond pest control. Pheromones can be utilized for crop enhancement, including techniques like mating disruption to control plant diseases or improve pollination. As research and development in this field advance, there is potential for innovative pheromone-based solutions that go beyond pest management, contributing to the overall health and resilience of crops. This diversification of applications opens avenues for companies to explore novel formulations and expand their product portfolios.

Segmentations Analysis of Agricultural Pheromones Market

By Type



Sex Pheromones

Aggregation Pheromones

Repellent Pheromones Others

By Function



Mating Disruption

Detection & Monitoring Mass Trapping

By Application



Dispensers

Traps Spray Method

By Crop Type



Field Crops

Orchard Crops

Vegetables Others

By Region



North America (Us, Canada, Mexico)

Eastern Europe (Bulgaria, The Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Rest of Eastern Europe)

Western Europe (Germany, UK, France, Netherlands, Italy, Russia, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, The Philippines, Australia, New Zealand, Rest Of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Israel, South Africa) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest Of SA)

Key Industry Developments in the Agricultural Pheromones Market

In March 2023, BASF presents the latest advancements in its agricultural innovation pipeline of crop protection, seeds and traits, and digital solutions. Their focus is to provide much-needed solutions for farmers to overcome local and crop system-specific pest pressures, climate challenges, changing regulatory requirements, and rising consumer expectations.

