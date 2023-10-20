'Ganapath': Rajinikanth Sends Good Wishes To Tiger Shroff And Team, Hopes Film Gets Grand Success

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Ganapath' has finally released today and while everyone awaits to see the film, there is one who has sent his good wishes to the film's team. Superstar Rajinikanth took to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Friday and wished the actor and the entire 'Ganapath' crew good luck.



Rajinikanth's post

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) the 72-year-old actor wrote, "My hearty wishes to @iTIGERSHROFF and the entire cast and crew of #Ganapath. All the very best to you and wishing the film a grand success."

'Ganapath' reviews

Following the first day, the first show on Friday, netizens took to social media to praise the film. Some described the film as "futuristic," others have praised the film for its outstanding action sequences. Some also loved watching Kriti Sanon get into action mode and said that she has as much of it as Tiger does.



'Ganapath' star-stunned screening

Yesterday, 'Ganapath' had a star-stunned screening where Bollywood celebrities such as Hema Malini, Rashmika Mandana, Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, and many others came to watch the film.



About 'Ganapath'

'Ganapath' is termed an action film which is written and directed by Vikas Bahl, who also produced the film with Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh. Tiger Shroff plays the title character, with Amitabh Bachchan and Kriti Sanon.