Koffee With Karan Season 8: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone To Appear Together For The First Time? Here's What

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Karan Johar is all set to kick off the eighth season of his popular talk show, "Koffee With Karan," and it looks like he's starting with a bang. According to reports, the power couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, will be gracing the iconic Koffee Couch. This marks not only their first appearance together since their wedding in 2018 but also their debut joint appearance on the show.

The episode, which has already been filmed, is set to premiere on October 26, and it promises an intimate and candid discussion about their relationship with the show's host, Karan Johar. Fans are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to gain a deeper insight into the couple's journey.

In addition to Deepika and Ranveer, the forthcoming season of "Koffee With Karan" promises to offer a diverse lineup of celebrities. Notably, Kartik Aaryan has received an invitation to appear on the show for the second time. This appearance is expected to address the rumors surrounding his alleged differences with Karan.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan's rumored ex-girlfriend, is also making a return to the show. This time, she will be joined by Ananya Panday, adding an exciting dynamic to their appearance.

There are also strong speculations that Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor will be sharing the couch in a joint appearance, further fueling the anticipation surrounding this season.

Karan Johar had earlier announced the return of "Koffee With Karan" with his signature wit and humor, setting off a wave of excitement among fans who eagerly began speculating about the upcoming guest list.