Lake Baikal to Spotted lake: 7 unique lakes in the world

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Explore the world's most extraordinary lakes, from the vibrant hues of Lake Hillier to the mysterious depths of Lake Baikal. Discover nature's wonders

Explore the world's most extraordinary lakes, from the vibrant hues of Lake Hillier to the mysterious depths of Lake Baikal. Discover nature's wonders

Spotted Lake is known for its high mineral content. During the summer, much of the water evaporates, leaving behind small mineral pools that take on a polka-dot appearance

The Dead Sea is one of the saltiest bodies of water on Earth. It's so salty that it's nearly impossible for any macroscopic aquatic life to survive in it

It's also known for its tendency to calcify animals that die in or near the lake, preserving them in a stone-like form

Located Morne Trois Pitons National Park, Boiling Lake is the second-largest hot spring in the world. It's not actually boiling, but constant volcanic activity causes to emit steam

This lake is famous for its bright pink color, which is thought to be caused by a combination of the presence of pink algae and high salinity

This marine lake is home to millions of jellyfish. The jellyfish have evolved in isolation, losing their stinging capabilities, making it safe for visitors to swim among them

Lake Baikal is the deepest freshwater lake in the world and is estimated to be around 25 million years old. It's also known for its incredible biodiversity