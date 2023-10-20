Mudiali To Suruchi Sangha: 7 Durga Puja Pandals In South Kolkata

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mudiali to Suruchi Sangha are 7 Durga Puja Pandals in South Kolkata, known for their diverse themes, intricate decorations, and cultural celebrations

Mudiali Club is one of the oldest and most famous Durga Puja pandals in South Kolkata. They are known for their traditional and artistic decorations

Chetla Agrani Club is renowned for its innovative and unique themes each year. They often focus on social or environmental issues in their decorations

Ekdalia Evergreen Club is another prominent pandal in South Kolkata. They are known for their traditional Durga idol and elaborate decorations

Tridhara Sammilani is celebrated for its artistic and creative pandal decorations. They often incorporate intricate artwork and crafts into their theme

Singhi Park is famous for its eco-friendly Durga Puja celebrations. They aim to promote environmental consciousness through their decorations and practices

Suruchi Sangha is renowned for its extravagant and elaborate decorations. Each year, they select a unique theme that resonates with the masses

Ballygunge Cultural Association is known for its artistic pandal designs. They are also praised for their cultural performances, such as traditional dances and music