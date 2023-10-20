Ganapath Song 'Sara Zamana': Teaser For New Party Anthem Boosts Movie Excitement Among Fans - WATCH

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Today, the eagerly awaited "Ganapath" hits the big screen with an action-packed, thrilling storyline that's winning the hearts of fans. The excitement got a boost thanks to Pooja Entertainment, who teased the film's ultimate party anthem, "Sara Zamana," just a day before its official release.

A day before the film's debut, Pooja Entertainment amped up the party spirit among viewers with a sneak peek of "Sara Zamana." This anthem features catchy party beats and showcases Tiger's incredible dance moves, setting the stage for the action-packed entertainment.

"Pooja Entertainment presents 'Ganapath: A Hero Is Born' in collaboration with Good Co., directed by Vikas Bahl. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The highly anticipated film will hit screens worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20, 2023."

ALSO READ:

'Ganapath': Rajinikanth sends good wishes to Tiger Shroff and team, hopes film gets grand success