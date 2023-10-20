Shaped Liquid Cartons Market To Hit US$ 41.13 Billion By 2033 | Fact.MR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rockville, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global shaped liquid cartons market is projected to grow at a 7.1% CAGR to reach a US value of US $41.13 Billion by 2033.

Shaped liquid cartons, also known as aseptic cartons, are eco-friendly containers for liquids like milk and juices. They're made from layers of paper, plastic, and aluminum foil, keeping the contents fresh without preservatives. These cartons are light, saving on transportation costs and space. They shield against light, oxygen, and contaminants, ensuring product quality. Plus, they're easy to stack, store, and reseal, reducing spills. With customizable designs, they are eye-catching in stores.

The growth of the shaped liquid cartons market is primarily driven by increasing consumer demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions. As environmental consciousness rises, there is a preference for packaging materials like paperboard and recyclable plastics. However, shaped liquid cartons, made of paperboard with a lining for liquids, face tough competition from familiar materials like plastic bottles and glass containers. Consumers still prefer plastic and glass, perceiving them as high-quality, safe, and easily recyclable. In the shaped liquid cartons industry, these containers are light and save space, but their material needs special care in transport and storage.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2033) US$ 41.13 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 7.1% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 167 Tables No. of Figures 135 Figures

Key Takeaways:



Continuously rising consumption of packaged food and beverages is the key factor driving the demand for shaped liquid cartons in the US.

A high focus on sustainability is promoting shaped liquid carton sales in Europe. In recent years, there has been a significant surge in health and fitness awareness in the Asia Pacific region. This evolving trend is anticipated to open fresh prospects for distributors of shaped liquid cartons in the years ahead.



Ongoing innovations in packaging design and rising use of eco-friendly and recyclable shaped liquid cartons in different applications are the key factors driving the market growth - Says FACTMR Expert

Key Companies Profiled in This Report



Tetra Pak International S.A.

Greatview

Refresco Gerber N.V.

Evergreen Packaging LLC

Qingdao Likang Packing Co. Ltd.

IPI S.r.l.

Atlas Packaging

SIG Combibloc Group Ltd.

Stora Enso

ELOPAK AS

NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.

TidePak Aseptic Packaging Material Co. Ltd. Adam Pack S.A.



Market Competition

In this highly competitive environment, prominent brands in the shaped liquid cartons sector are prioritizing introducing new products featuring innovative designs and eco-friendly materials, catering to the environmentally conscious global market. Noteworthy industry leaders include Adam Pack S.A., Atlas Packaging, Elopak, Greatview Aseptic Packaging, and ITC Limited.

In April 2022, GSL Group and Elopak unveiled a collaborative venture named GSL Elopak, aimed at providing eco-friendly packaging solutions in India. With both companies holding a 50% stake in this venture, they plan to synergize their strengths to deliver top-notch packaging solutions in the Indian market.



Winning strategies



Leading companies in the industry should embrace advanced aseptic packaging technology. This technology ensures products remain safe, free from preservatives, and have a longer shelf life. It's crucial for liquids, which are prone to spoilage.

In the shaped liquid carton industry, it's crucial to use cartons that can withstand heat and prevent leaks. This special strategy is necessary because liquids can change shape and are sensitive to temperature. These robust cartons ensure the product stays safe during storage and transportation. In the industry, it's vital for market leaders to grasp and cater to the specific preferences of local markets, including cultural nuances. This means understanding what appeals to consumers in different regions, from design choices to language considerations.



Country-wise Insights



Country-wise Insights

What's Fueling the U.S. Demand for Shaped Liquid Cartons?

Usage of packaged foods and beverages is steadily increasing.

When it comes to consumption of packaged foods globally, the United States leads the pack. The adoption of fast-paced lives and the great purchasing potential of consumers in the nation are the main causes of this. There is a considerable demand for sustainable packaging for packaged food goods due to the wide availability of packaged food products and ready-to-drink drinks as well as the existence of a robust retail and online e-Commerce sector.

