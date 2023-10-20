Evertwine's Mint Day Is Approaching! Prepare Yourself For A Mesmerizing Collection Of Unique Nfts

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ZAGREB, CROATIA, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prepare yourself for a mesmerizing collection of unique NFTs, available for purchase at just 100 Polygon (MATIC). With a limited collection size of 10,000, these rare digital treasures offer an unparalleled combination of immersive gameplay, captivating lore, and so much more.

Discover the extraordinary world of Evertwine's NFTs by visiting us at evertwine .

In addition to the much-anticipated Mint Day, the team is delighted to unveil our freshly redesigned website. Discover a wealth of exclusive information and content awaiting your exploration.

Immerse yourself in the captivating Yarn World with Evertwine.



As the countdown to our Mint Day begins, the team wants to express it's deep gratitude for their incredible community of fans.

To show their appreciation, they are hosting an exciting giveaway.

Everyone stands a chance to win 100 Polygon (MATIC) by simply following @EvertwineIO , commenting, and retweeting.

Stay tuned, as we will announce the lucky winner in just three days.



Join Evertwine on this remarkable journey as we unlock the doors to the Yarn and endless possibilities.

Don't miss out on this extraordinary opportunity.

Mark your calendars for our Mint Day and prepare to embark on an unforgettable adventure!

About Evertwine

Developed by Exordium Games , Evertwine aims to revitalize the play-to-earn gaming scene.

It fuses the fundamentals of blockchain-based gaming, such as free, decentralized accessibility, with a cutting-edge tokenomics model is a reinvigorating approach.

Exordium Games is an indie video game studio founded in 2014 in Zagreb, Croatia, with over 100 games and 30 other projects.

Its innovative solutions have attracted over 20 million mobile users and 500,000 downloads on standalone platforms.





