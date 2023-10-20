Vaultka's $VKA Public Sale Concludes With Total Contributions Of 2,583 ETH ($4.1M)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VKA TGE Raised 2,583 ETH

Vaultka, the groundbreaking DeFi protocol for perp DEX LP strategies, wrapped up its eagerly awaited $VKA public sale with impressive results.

HONG KONG, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Vaultka , the groundbreaking DeFi protocol celebrated for its distinct strategies on perp DEX LP tokens, recently wrapped up its eagerly awaited $VKA public sale. The outcomes were impressive, especially given the current bearish market conditions.Key Highlights:- Whitelist Round: The high demand was clear as the whitelist round was filled in just 27 seconds, collecting a total of 200 ETH.- Public Round: The public round also saw significant interest, reaching its target within an hour.- Strong Contributions: The overall contribution during the event reached 2,583 ETH, an impressive 7.9 times the initial goal set by the protocol.- Diverse Participation: The sale attracted a total of 818 individuals, reflecting its broad appeal.Considering the outstanding success of the sale in a challenging market, $VKA tokens will be available for claim and trade on Uniswap starting from 19th October 2023, 1 pm UTC.As described by PANews , Vaultka is positioning as a beacon in the DeFi sector, emphasizing a balance between attractive returns and minimized risk. The response from the community during the sale strongly supports this vision.A representative of Vaultka said, "The strong turnout, particularly in this market environment, reaffirms our belief in Vaultka's potential. We are deeply thankful to the community for their trust and are even more driven to push the boundaries in the DeFi space."With a roadmap full of promising features and potential collaborations, Vaultka is ready to build on this momentum and continue its influential presence in the decentralized finance world.About Vaultka:Vaultka stands as a transformative force in the world of DeFi, not just as a platform. With a continuous focus on innovation, Vaultka aims to lead and redefine the landscape of decentralized finance.

Jackal Lee

Polaris Labs



Visit us on social media:

Twitter

YouTube