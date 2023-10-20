US-China Relations Have Stabilized, But In Permafrost

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The likely meeting between Chinese Communist Party General Secretary Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the APEC summit in San Francisco in November supports hopes of a“thaw” in US-China relations this year. Biden predicted such a thaw earlier this year and some observers believe they see an upturn.

The outlook is less optimistic, however, if we assess the current state of the relationship from a longer historical perspective. For several decades, US relations with the People's Republic of China (PRC) followed long cycles featuring high climbs and deep descents.

During the Korean War in the 1950s, the relationship reached a nadir with Chinese and American soldiers killing each other in battle. For years afterward, Washington remained deeply hostile toward China, viewing Mao's regime as aggressive and irrational.

The 1970s, however, saw US President Richard Nixon's visit to China, PRC paramount leader Deng Xiaoping's visit to the US and the establishment of normal diplomatic relations.



Another serious downturn followed in 1989 with the Tiananmen Massacre.

But in 1994 the relationship had recovered to the point where US President Bill Clinton de-linked the renewal of China's Most Favored Nation trade status from the PRC government's human rights record.



Relations weathered the shocks of the Third Taiwan Strait Crisis in 1995-96 and the bombing of the Chinese Embassy in Belgrade by US aircraft in 1999. Clinton's government granted China Permanent Normal Trade status in 1999, and China joined the World Trade Organization in 2000 with Washington's support.



A bilateral crisis intervened in 2001, resulting from a collision over the ocean near the Chinese coast between a US surveillance aircraft and a recklessly maneuvering PRC fighter aircraft. The Chinese pilot died, and the PRC government imprisoned the US aircrew for 12 days while demanding an apology from Washington. Some members of Congress

said

the Chinese were taking“hostages” and deserved no apology.

Yet three years later, US-China relations had improved to the point where US Secretary of State Colin Powell

called

the relationship“the best we've had in 30 years.” Shortly thereafter, US Deputy Secretary of State Robert Zoellick articulated the American

vision

of China as a“responsible stakeholder.” A US official making such a statement today seems unimaginable.