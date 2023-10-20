Haunted Brew Fest Returns To Colorado Springs For Its Final Year This Saturday Oct 21St

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

The Haunted Brew Fest, Colorado Springs' premier Halloween beer festival, is back for its final year on Saturday, October 21st from 4 pm to 9 pm at the Norris Penrose Event Center.

This year's festival will feature more breweries, distilleries, and wineries than ever before, as well as an incredible DJ, an epic costume contest with a $1,000 cash prize, and more.

Tickets for the Haunted Brew Fest are on sale now and can be purchased at General Admission tickets are $55 and include a tasting glass and access to all areas of the festival. VIP tickets are $65 and include an early entry from 4 pm to 5 pm, an EPIC VIP Bag filled with exclusive merchandise, and all the benefits of General Admission.

"We are so excited to bring back the Haunted Brew Fest for one last hurrah," said Phillip Tapia, owner of The Haunted Brew Fest. "This event is a great way to celebrate Halloween with friends and enjoy some of the best beer, wine, and spirits that Colorado has to offer."

The Haunted Brew Fest is a 21+ event. Attendees are encouraged to come dressed in their best Halloween costumes.

About the Haunted Brew Fest

The Haunted Brew Fest is Colorado Springs' premier Halloween beer festival. The event features a variety of breweries, distilleries, and wineries, as well as great music, a costume contest, and more. The Haunted Brew Fest is a 21+ event.