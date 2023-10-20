Khatai Arts Center Showcases Art Works By Young Talents

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Khatai Arts Center has showcased art works within My Reflections
Republican Art Competition.
The project was co-organized by the Culture Ministry, the
Ministry of Science and Education, Azerbaijan Television and Radio
Broadcasting CJSC (AzTv), Khatai District Executive Power, the
Azerbaijan Artists' Union, the State Art Gallery and the Khatai
Arts Center within the Year of Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports.
Speakers included Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijan Artists'
Union, People's Artist Aghali Ibrahimov, Director of the Khatai
Arts Center Zahid Avazov and others noted the importance of the
project in promoting the development of creative thinking among the
younger generation and youth.
Around 1,200 art pieces were submitted to the competition by
more than 800 artists aged 9 to 21 years. Nearly 260 best art
pieces were presented within two days. The theme of the works was
free and the artists reflected their feelings through art
works.
They wished further creative success to the artists and awarded
certificates. The most active educational centers were presented
with letters of gratitude.
