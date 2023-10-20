Azerbaijani Oil Prices Increase

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta increased by $0.1 amounting to
$95.96 per barrel on October 19, Azernews reports.
Moreover, the price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan grew by $0.1, as
compared to the previous price, and amounted to $93.91 per
barrel.
Azerbaijan calculated the average price of one barrel of oil
from 60 US dollars for the state budget in 2023.
It should be noted that the lowest price of "Azeri Light" oil
was recorded on April 21, 2020 (US$15.81), and the maximum price
was recorded in July 2008 (US$149.66).
