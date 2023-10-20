Russian Death Toll In Ukraine Up To 292,060

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) From February 24, 2022 to October 20, 2023, Ukraine's Defense Forces eliminated 292,060 Russian invaders, including 1,380 in the past day alone.

This is stated by the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

Also, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 5,047 enemy tanks (+55 in the past day), 9,557 (+120) armored fighting vehicles, 7,012 (+29) artillery systems, 822 (+4) MLR systems, 548 (+0) air defense systems, 320 (+0) warplanes, 324 (+0) helicopters, 5,326 (+8) UAVs, 1,535 (+1) cruise missiles, 20 (+0) warships/cutters, 1 (+0) submarine, 9,370 (+33) trucks and fuel tankers, and 985 (+0) units of specialized equipment.

The incoming reports from the ground are being verified.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, referring to the General Staff, throughout the day, Ukraine's Air Force hit an enemy command post, 13 manpower and equipment clusters, and four anti-aircraft missile systems. Our defenders also downed four reconnaissance drones.

Ukraine's missile troops hit two enemy clusters, two Solntsepyok heavy flamethrowers, and 13 artillery systems.