Several Explosions Occurred In Melitopol At Night

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night, in the temporarily occupied by Russians Melitopol, in the Zaporizhzhia region, several explosions occurred, the most powerful in the Aviamistechko district, where the invaders' military base is located.

This was reported by Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"It was a restless night for the occupants of Melitopol. After midnight, several explosions were heard outside the city," the mayor said.

According to him, the most powerful explosion took place in the Aviamistechko district, where the invaders set up a military base at the seized airfield.

Residents of Melitopol also heard the sound of military equipment. Details are being clarified, said Fedorov.

As reported, Russian invaders have increased the number of patrols in Melitopol, involving so-called 'militias'.