Overnight, Russians Kill Civilian In Donetsk Region, Injure Two More

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, October 19, the Russian army killed one resident of the Donetsk region and injured two others.

Ihor Moroz, the acting head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"On October 19, Russians killed one resident of Donetsk region - in Bila Hora. Two more people were injured in the region over the day," he said.

As Moroz emphasized, the total number of casualties in the Donetsk region since the beginning of the full-scale war is not including Mariupol and Volnovakha.

In total, 1,744 people have been killed and 4,264 injured since the beginning of the full-scale invasion by the Russian army in the Donetsk region.

As reported, the enemy launched 12 missiles and 60 airstrikes, fired 53 times from multiple rocket launchers over the past day. There are dead and injured civilians. Apartment buildings and private houses, as well as other civilian infrastructure, were destroyed and damaged.