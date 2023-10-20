Footage Of Future Appearance Of Azerbaijan's Zangilan City Released (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20.
Azerbaijan's
Zangilan city was liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020
second Karabakh war, Trend reports.
The date of its liberation is observed as City Day throughout
the country.
The city of Zangilan is being completely rebuilt as part of the
First State Program for the Great Return to the Liberated
Territories.
A video depicting the city's future appearance has been
released.
On July 31 this year, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed an Order“On the establishment of city days in
the liberated territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan".
