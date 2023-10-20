Footage Of Future Appearance Of Azerbaijan's Zangilan City Released (VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan's Zangilan city was liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war, Trend reports.

The date of its liberation is observed as City Day throughout the country.

The city of Zangilan is being completely rebuilt as part of the First State Program for the Great Return to the Liberated Territories.

A video depicting the city's future appearance has been released.

On July 31 this year, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an Order“On the establishment of city days in the liberated territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan".