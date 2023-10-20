France Violates Principles Of International Law - Azerbaijani Ombudsperson

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. France, pursuing
neocolonial policy, grossly violates the principles of
international law, Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) of
Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva said at the international conference
"Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and Injustice,",
Trend reports.
She stated that countries such as France, which pursues a
neocolonial policy, excessively violate international law
standards, particularly in Africa and the Middle East.
"At present, a number of countries that faced the problem of
colonialism continue to struggle for the restoration of their
independence and justice. The most regrettable thing is that the
international community and organizations remain indifferent to
this problem," Sabina Aliyeva said.
According to her, Azerbaijan is one of such countries. Armenia's
policy against Azerbaijan has led to many acts of crimes against
humanity.
"The mass graves and destroyed monuments discovered on the
territory of Azerbaijan are proof of Armenia's crimes," she
added.
The Ombudswoman emphasized that Armenia has not yet handed over
the mine maps to Azerbaijan, which is the reason why civilians are
dying in the liberated territories.
Baku hosts the international conference "Neocolonialism: Human
Rights Violation and Injustice," organized by the Baku Initiative
Group on October 20.
The Baku Initiative Group was established on July 6, 2023, by
participants of the conference "Total Elimination of Colonialism"
within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating
Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement under the chairmanship of the
Republic of Azerbaijan.
