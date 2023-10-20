Azerbaijan Celebrates Zangilan City Day

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. The third
anniversary of the liberation of Azerbaijan's Zangilan from
Armenian occupation is marked on October 20, Trend reports.
Zangilan was liberated from Armenian occupation on October 20 as
a result of a counter-offensive action launched by the Azerbaijani
Army on September 27, 2020.
President Ilham Aliyev announced the news that the Azerbaijani
Army started liberating settlements of Zangilan district from
occupation in his address to the nation.
In the President's October 20 address, the Head of State said
the villages of Dordchinar, Kurdlar, Yukhari Abdurrahmanli,
Gargabazar, Ashagi Veyselli, Yukhari Aybasanli (Fuzuli district),
Safarsha, Fughanli, Imambaghi, Dash Veysalli, Aghtapa, Yarahmadli
(Jabrayil district), Agjakend, Mulkudere, Dashbashi, Gunashli
(Norashen), and Vang (the head of state said he gave the village
the name Chinarli) in Khojavand district were liberated from
occupation.
Then President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that the Azerbaijani Army
also entered the territory of Zangilan district and liberated the
settlements. The Head of State announced the liberation of the
villages of Khavali, Zarnali, Mammadbayli, Hakari, Sharifan,
Mughanli, and the city of Zangilan from Armenian occupation.
Also, a medal "For the Liberation of Zangilan" was established
in Azerbaijan.
In addition, by order of President Ilham Aliyev, days of cities
liberated from Armenian occupation have been established.
Zangilan City Day is celebrated on October 20.
