Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets Liberian Foreign Minister

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met at his Amiri Diwan office on Thursday with HE Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Liberia Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah Sr. who is visiting the country.

The meeting discussed aspects of cooperation between the two countries and ways of promoting them.

