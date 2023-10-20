Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets Liberian Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met at his Amiri Diwan office on Thursday with HE Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Liberia Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah Sr. who is visiting the country.
The meeting discussed aspects of cooperation between the two countries and ways of promoting them.
