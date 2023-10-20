Kuwaiti Oil Barrel Down USD 1.36 At USD 94.25 Pb

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 20 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil barrel dropped USD 1.36 to reach USD 94.25 per barrel on Thursday, compared with USD 95.61 pb on Wednesday, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Friday. In international markets, brent crude oil contracts rose 88 cents to reach USD 92.38 per barrel, while West Texas crude rose USD 1.05 to reach USD 89.37 pb. (end) nwf

