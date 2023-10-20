GCC-ASEAN Summit To Tackle Top Political, Economic, Development Issues

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Oct 20 (KUNA) -- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will be hosting on Friday the GCC-ASEAN summit with the event focusing on top issues pertaining to politics, economy, and development.

The participants will focus their efforts to boost ties between the members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on all possible domains.

The GCC is gaining more traction in the regional and international spheres with its unprecedented economic leaps in recent years, garnering the attention from various global entities including the 1967-established ASEAN. (end)

