QFA, National Service Academy Sign Mou

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Football Association (QFA) and the Ministry of Defense, represented by the National Service Academy (NSA), yesterday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to create a football team under the name 'National Service Team' to participate in U-19 competitions.

The national service team will take part in the U-19 competitions organised and supervised by the QFA after the conditions and regulations set by the QFA are met.

At a press conference yesterday, QFA President Jassim bin Rashid Al Buenain affirmed that the agreement would have a great impact as it aims to support and facilitate cooperation between the QFA and the National Service Academy.

It will positively support and develop talented Qatari athletes who possess athletic and physical qualifications and abilities according to high standards that qualify them to represent the country in competitions and sporting events regionally or internationally, he added.

Meanwhile, President of the National Service Academy Major General Hamad bin Ahmed Al Nuaimi praised the cooperation with the QFA, pointing out that the participation of the National Service team in the U-19 league will be an opportunity to develop talent and enhance the spirit of belonging among all players.