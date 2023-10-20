'Places Of The Soul' Is First Qatari Film To Compete At Ji.Hlava Film Fest

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The movie“Places of the Soul” is set to make its world premiere at the Ji International Documentary Film Festival (IDFF), marking the first time a Qatari film will be competing at this esteemed festival.

Ji IDFF is a prominent documentary film festival held in Jihlava, Czech Republic, and this year's edition is scheduled to take place from October 24 to 29.

Renowned for its focus on creative documentary films, particularly from Central and Eastern Europe, the festival provides a platform for filmmakers to showcase their unique perspectives and storytelling.

The Doha Film Institute, which funded the production of“Places of the Soul” under the Qumra Projects, celebrated this remarkable achievement, extending its congratulations to the film's director, Hamida Issa. In a statement posted on its social media channels, it said:“It's been an incredible 8-year journey - and now it's the first Qatari film to compete at this prestigious festival.”

“Places of the Soul” is set to compete in the Opus Bonum section of the festival, which features a competition for the best world documentary films presented in world, international, or European premieres.

The film, which spans 73 minutes, weaves a compelling narrative centred around the impact of the film director's mother's passing. Director Issa was just a child when her mother passed away, and as time erases memories, the home videos filmed by her mother become a poignant window into the past.

The film follows Issa on a transformative journey to Antarctica as part of an environmental and leadership expedition.

During her time in this environment, she witnesses both the awe-inspiring beauty and the heart-wrenching realities of nature. This experience profoundly alters her perspective and prompts her to reexamine her own Qatari heritage, searching for sustainability within her cultural roots and the essence of her identity.

Director Issa shared her thoughts on the film, saying:“I'm the first Qatari woman in history to go to Antarctica, so this journey is a spiritual one and an exploration into matters of tradition, the environment, and the greater question of loss.”

In a previous interview with The Peninsula, Director Issa acknowledged the weight of the film's significance, saying:“The fact that this is the first feature to come out from Qatar is a lot of pressure but also an honour, and I hope I make everyone proud. It's been existential, it's been emotional but it's also been rewarding.”

Explaining the film's title, Issa revealed that the title is inspired by a song by pearl divers, and“my film is my love letter to my mother, my motherland, and to mother nature. I gave my heart and soul to the film, and it really reflects places of my soul. I hope it will touch people across the world in its representation of the universality of human experience.”

“Places of the Soul” is poised to have its world premiere on October 26.