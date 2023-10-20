Global Participation Soars As Vantage Circle's Walkathon Drives Sustainable Corporate Well-Being

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Mr. Anjan Pathak, CTO and Co-founder at Vantage Circle, USA, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Vantage Fit, an AI-empowered employee wellness platform, also one of the products of Vantage Circle, is in the midst of its highly anticipated Global Corporate Virtual Walkathon Season 3. The event commenced on the 2nd of October and is scheduled to run until the 5th of November, 2023.With as many as over 30 companies and 2300+ participants globally, this event aims to create a greener planet for the next generation by planting trees based on the average steps taken. This objective of tree plantation aligns with Vantage Fit's commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainable well-being.Some of the prominent corporate entities participating in the walkathon are Philippine Bible Society, Inc, Haldia Energy Limited, Casafari, Mavenir Systems Private Limited, Imaging Endpoints, and many others. Among these many entities, the top-performing teams have achieved impressive average points of 1855, 1500, 1391, 1248, and 1112. These impressive accomplishments reflect the dedication and enthusiasm of participants in support of the walkathon's noble objectives.To recognize the dedication and effort put forth by the participating teams, Vantage Circle has also instituted a reward system. The top three teams will receive cash prizes and additional perks-The first-place team will receive a total of USD 2,500, closely followed by the second and third-position teams, who will be awarded USD 1,500 and USD 1,000, respectively. In addition to the monetary rewards, all winning teams will receive a Certificate of Participation and complimentary access to the Vantage Fit application for a year.“We are thrilled to witness the incredible enthusiasm and support that the Global Corporate Virtual Walkathon has garnered worldwide. The significant participation and the performance of these corporate entities signify a collective commitment to corporate wellness and environmental sustainability that we mostly believe in. Together, we want to promote the mission of employee wellness and build a global community that can drive social and environmental change,” quoted Mr. Anjan Pathak, CTO and Co-founder at Vantage Circle.About Vantage Fit:Vantage Fit is a comprehensive AI-powered employee wellness solution. It is a one-stop solution for corporates of all sizes looking to warrant employee well-being. It focuses on health and fitness by promoting and rewarding healthier lifestyles and habits. With Vantage Fit, users can track physical activity, such as steps and workouts, and map their outdoor workouts and runs using GPS. Visit to learn more.

