Integrated Bridge Systems Market - An Emerging Hint Of Opportunity

Integrated Bridge Systems Market by Ship Type, Sub System, Component, and End User : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global integrated bridge systems market is experiencing a significant growth due to demand for advance maritime navigation system. Integrated bridge system (IBS) is a combination of systems designed to allow centralized access to information from various nodes in the system through a workstation. Moreover, IBS relays information such as navigation, control & monitoring, and propulsion on interconnected grouped screens to ensure safe & efficient management of a ship. In addition, integrated bridge system collects information from a number of sensors on-board, subsystems, and navigational system of a ship. IBS allows real-time data monitoring for enhanced situational awareness and efficient decision-making.

COVID-19 scenario analysis :

Integrated bridge system manufacturers are facing operational issues & lac of workforce due to government-imposed lockdown to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Ship builders are forced to shutdown production operations due to government-imposed lockdown in the wake of COVID-19.

International travel bans imposed by authorities to control the COVID-19 outbreak have adversely affected the maritime trade & tourism activity.

Integrated bridge system manufacturers are unable to procure production related equipment as well as raw materials due to supply chain disruption caused by the restrictions on transportation by government in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

Surge in seaborne trade & marine tourism, increase in demand for optimized navigation system, and rise in adoption of wireless sensors are some of the factors that drive the global integrated bridge systems market. However, vulnerability of digital systems to cyber-attacks hinder the market growth. On the contrary, increase in maritime safety norms, development of maritime economic corridors for import & export, and advancement in military-based IBS for coastal protection present new pathways in the industry.

The global integrated bridge systems market trends are as follows:

Surge in seaborne trade & marine tourism

According to UN Conference on Trade & Development (UNCTAD), 2019 international maritime trade will at an average rate of 3.5 % annually for next five years. Increasing trade volume will create demand for new ships such as cargo, oil & gas tanker, and bilk carriers. In addition, research vessels such as RV Belgica (a state-of-art oceanographic research vessel) utilizes advanced integrated bridge system to help operate in extreme weather conditions. Such extensive use of integrated bridge system in marine trade & tourism as well as ocean search is expected to boost the global integrated bridge system market.

Demand for optimized navigation system

Modern ships require real-time bridge navigation tracking and display of ship control on integrated bride system. Recently, in 2020, Northrop Grumman received an order worth 27.4 million USD by US Navy to build integrated bridge & navigation system (IBNS) for Arleigh Burke DDG-51 (a class of guided missile destroyer). IBNS will include sub-systems such as voyage management system (VMS), automated radar plotting aid (ARPA), and ship control system (SCS) to enhance bridge watch efficiency & ship control safety. Such investment in optimized navigation systems will drive the global integrated bridge systems market.

Key benefits of the report:

.This study presents the analytical depiction of the global integrated bridge systems industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

.The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global integrated bridge systems market share.

.The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the global integrated bridge systems market growth scenario.

.Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

.The report provides a detailed global integrated bridge systems market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the integrated bridge systems market research report:

.Which are the leading market players active in the integrated bridge systems market?

.What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

.What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

.What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

Key Market Players

.Wartsila

.Marine Technologies LLC

.LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED

.Northrop Grumman Sperry Marine B.V.

.Rolls Royce Holdings plc

.Raytheon Anschutz GmbH

.Kongsberg Maritime

.Furuno Electric Co. Ltd

.Japan Radio Co. Ltd.

.ORIS Group Gmb

