(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Youth Together organizes free HPV Vaccination camp for school kids in India

PHOENIX, AZ, USA, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Youth Together is a youth-founded nonprofit organization working on projects to improve health in communities. The first project they started was to spread awareness about cervical cancer and provide free HPV vaccinations to eligible populations in India. Cervical cancer is a cancer that affects the lowermost part of the female uterus. It is a predominant health problem as the 2nd most prevalent cancer for women in India, and causes more than 70,000 deaths every year.One of the main causes of cervical cancer is HPV. HPV vaccines have demonstrated high effectiveness against cervical cancer and are routinely given to children in the US. However, in countries like India, most young children do not get the vaccine due to a lack of awareness and high costs. The price of one vaccine dose in India is approximately $50-$60, so the total HPV vaccination cost per kid (for two doses) will be close to $120, which is very expensive for most of the Indian population.The first step to improving HPV vaccination rates is to educate others on its importance. People deserve to be able to make informed decisions about their health and well-being, and knowledge helps remove the stigma associated with STIs and makes people more inclined to seek treatment. If kids are vaccinated before being exposed to the virus, the HPV vaccine is 97% effective in preventing cervical cancer.The government recommends HPV vaccines be given to girls between 9 and 14 years of age. It is recommended to have two doses of HPV vaccination, 6 months apart with a minimum of 5 months between the two doses.Jiya Singla and Omav Bardia Co-founders of Youth Together, planned the education and vaccination camp in India. During a trip to India in November 2022, they reached out to schools and taught students about HPV vaccination and cervical cancer. A second trip was made to India in July 2023 after this for the first vaccination camp. The camp was organized in 4 schools in Bathinda, Punjab and vaccinated over 200 girls for FREE. The school administration at MHR Public School, MHR Happy School, MHR Higher Secondary School and Police Public School along with local physicians, Dr Gagan Lata & Dr KK Bajaj were vital in the implementation of the camp. The 2nd dose Vaccination camp will be organized in December.Jiya Singla, high school student at Herberger Young Scholars Academy, Glendale, Arizona and Current President of Youth Together shared“We are committed to making a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve and to empowering others to achieve their full potential. We are dedicated to the betterment of public health for all communities. It's essential to bridge the disparity in healthcare access to improve public health as a whole. Through collaboration and compassion, we strive to create a world where all people have an equal opportunity to thrive”Youth Together has been given Tax exempt status from federal income tax under Internal Revenue Code (IRC) Section 501(c)(3). The organization relies on volunteers and donors to achieve the mission of improving public health.

Ish Singla

HealthSoul

+1 217-720-6093

email us here