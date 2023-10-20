Bekaert Completes The Seventh Tranche Of Its Share Buyback Program

Bekaert completed the seventh tranche of the buyback program on 11 October 2023. In total, between 28 July 2023 and 11 October 2023, the company repurchased 699 463 ordinary shares for an aggregate consideration of € 30.0 million. Under the first seven tranches of the buyback program the company repurchased 5 522 266 ordinary shares for an aggregate consideration of € 202.8 million.

