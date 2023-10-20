Amir Heads To Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani left Doha on Friday morning, heading to the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to participate in the summit of the GCC countries and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), scheduled to be held later today in the city of Riyadh.

HH the Amir is accompanied by the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and an official delegation.