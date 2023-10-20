Amir Arrives In Riyadh

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani arrived this morning in Riyadh, the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to take part in the 43rd session of the Supreme Council of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC), the Riyadh Gulf-China Summit for Cooperation and Development and the Riyadh Chinese-Arab Summit for Cooperation and Development, which will be held later today.

HH the Amir and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at King Khalid International Airport by Acting Governor of Riyadh Region at the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia HRH Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, GCC Secretary General HE Dr. Nayef bin Falah Al Hajraf, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the State of Qatar HH Prince Mansour bin Khalid Al Farhan Al-Saud and Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia HE Bandar bin Mohammed Al Attiyah.