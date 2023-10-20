Qatar Participates In 9Th Conference Of Environment Ministers In Islamic World

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Qatar participated in the 9th Conference of Environment Ministers in the Islamic World, hosted by Saudi Arabia in cooperation with the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) in Jeddah.

Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Sheikh Dr. Faleh bin Nasser bin Ahmed bin Ali Al Thani chaired Qatar's delegation to the conference held under the theme“Toward Achieving Green Transformation in the Islamic World.”

The two-day conference, which concluded yesterday, discussed a number of reports and topics related to environmental issues and sustainable development in the Islamic world, as well as activating joint environmental and development work.