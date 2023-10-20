Board Of Trustees Of Qatar National Archive Discuss Latest Developments

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Qatar National Archive H E Abdullah bin Khalifa Al Attiyah chaired the third meeting of the Board at the Qatar National Archive building yesterday. The meeting dealt with the topics on its agenda, foremost of which was the Secretary-General's presentation on the latest developments and future plans of the Qatar National Archive. Appropriate decisions were taken in their regard.
