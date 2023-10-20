NCSA Participates In International Cyber Week In Singapore

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) is participating in the 8th edition of Singapore International Cyber Week (SICW) from recently with the aim of introducing the Agency, exchanging knowledge and gaining expertise from global best practices.

Through its pavilion, the Agency highlights its most prominent achievements such as its success in securing FIFA World Cup 2022 and other major sports tournaments, in addition to other major projects carried out by the Agency such as obtaining cyber security certification from the Common Criteria Recognition Arrangement (CCRA) and the“Educational Cyber Security Curricula”.

The National Cyber Security Agency also participated in a panel discussion entitled“Enhancing Diversity for Cyber Security Workforce” within the Women in Cyber Security event.

The session discussed a number of important topics, most notably the role of the State of Qatar in supporting women in the field of cyber security as well as women leadership . The session was presented by Nora Al Abdulla, Director of Cyber Resilience,Risk and Crisis Department at the National Cyber Security Agency.