Moderate Weather Conditions Forecast For Today

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 20 (Petra)-- Moderate weather conditions are expected, on Friday, as temperatures remain around their annual average for this time of the year, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.Winds will be northwesterly light, the JMD added.Highs in the capital Amman will reach a high of 25 degrees Celsius, sliding to 15 at night hours.Temperatures in the port city of Aqaba will range between a maximum of 32 degrees and a minimum of 21 degrees at night.