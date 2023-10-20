ICMEI Extends Heartfelt Congratulations To Cyprus On Its National Day

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI), along with the entire fraternity of Art and Culture of India, extends warm congratulations to H.E. Mr. Evagoras Vryonides, the High Commissioner-designated of the Republic of Cyprus to India, and the people of Cyprus on the joyous occasion of Cyprus National Day, celebrated annually on 1st October.



Cyprus and India have shared a longstanding and excellent relationship, built on the foundations of deep friendship, mutual respect, and close cooperation. This partnership extends to various realms, including international organizations, and has continually strengthened over the years. Economic and trade collaboration has seen notable progress, promising even greater potential for bilateral ties in the years ahead. To realize these prospects, a focused approach on priority areas, encompassing modern diplomacy, particularly economic diplomacy, is imperative.



The Indo Cyprus Film and Cultural Forum under the leadership of Dr. Sandeep Marwah President ICMEI, has played a pivotal role in promoting and fostering relations between the two nations through the medium of art and culture. Cyprus has been a steadfast partner, actively participating in significant events, most notably the recently concluded 9th Global Literary Festival at Marwah Film City, Noida.



ICMEI looks forward to further enhancing and solidifying the relations between India and Cyprus through various cultural, artistic, and cinematic endeavours, ultimately contributing to a stronger bond between the two nations.



