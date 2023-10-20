Boisar Police Applauds Viraj Profiles Commitment To Public Welfare

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Viraj Profiles, a leading name in the stainless steel industry, has been honoured by the Boisar Police Station with a certificate of appreciation for its remarkable support and commitment to the local police force.



In recognition of their commendable assistance, Viraj Profiles provided accommodations to police officers from outside the region who are responsible for maintaining law and order within the Boisar police station limits. This invaluable support has facilitated the police force's essential duties, furthering the cause of safety and security in the community.



The award ceremony took place in the presence of distinguished guests, including Palghar Police DSP, Mr. Himanshu Jha, who presented the award to Viraj Profiles. Mr Satish Yadav, General Manager of Security at Viraj Profiles, accepted the honour on behalf of the company. The event was attended by approximately 40 police staff members and local journalists.



Mr Yadav expressed his gratitude for the recognition, highlighting the company's unwavering commitment to the welfare and safety of the local community. This award underscores Viraj Profiles' dedication to corporate social responsibility and its ongoing support for the police force, which plays a vital role in maintaining law and order in the region.



Viraj Profiles remains steadfast in its commitment to making meaningful contributions to the community and is honoured to be recognized for its ongoing efforts. The company extends its appreciation to the local police force for their dedication and service.

