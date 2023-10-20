Bluebird Solar Announces Significant Price Reduction For Solar Panels In India

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India - Bluebird Solar, a renowned name in the solar energy sector, is proud to announce a substantial price reduction in their solar panel offerings. This strategic move aims to make solar energy more accessible to consumers across India and encourage widespread adoption of clean energy solutions.



The solar industry in India has been experiencing significant growth in recent years, driven by the nation's commitment to sustainable and environmentally friendly energy sources. However, the initial investment cost for solar panels has been a hindrance for many potential consumers. In response to this challenge, Bluebird Solar has taken a proactive step to reduce the cost of solar panels without compromising on quality or efficiency.



Mr. Abhay Mittal and Akshay Mittal, Directors of Bluebird Solar, expressed his enthusiasm for this initiative, saying, "We believe that every household and business should have access to clean and renewable energy. By lowering the solar panel price in India, we are making solar power more affordable for everyone and helping India move closer to its renewable energy goals."



The price reduction is applicable to a wide range of Bluebird Solar's solar panel products, including monocrystalline perc and polycrystalline panels, with varying capacities to suit the diverse needs of residential and commercial customers.



Bluebird Solar is committed to maintaining its product quality and efficiency while making solar power a cost-effective choice for consumers. The company has earned a reputation for delivering reliable and durable solar solutions and has been a key player in India's renewable energy sector for over a decade.

This price reduction is part of Bluebird Solar's ongoing mission to promote sustainable energy solutions and reduce the nation's carbon footprint. The company believes that this initiative will not only benefit consumers but also contribute to India's efforts to achieve its renewable energy targets and create a cleaner and greener future for the country.





About Bluebird Solar:



Bluebird Solar is a leading solar panel manufacturer in India headquartered in New Delhi, India. With over a decade of experience, the company has established itself as a trusted name in the solar industry. Bluebird Solar offers a wide range of high-quality solar panels, solar inverters, solar water pumps, and other renewable energy products. The company is dedicated to promoting clean energy solutions and contributing to India's sustainable development.





