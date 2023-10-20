Revolutionizing Sustainability: German Solvent Recycling Technology Arrives In East Africa

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) October 19, 2023 8:21 am - Nirlok Trading and Automation Takes the Lead as Exclusive Distributor of OFRU Recycling Solutions in the Region East and Central Africa

OFRU Recycling a leading manufacturer of solvent recovery plants and distillation units, has appointed Nirlok Trading and Automation as its representative in East and Central Africa.

Nirlok Trading and Automation is a raw material trading and automation company based in Nairobi, Kenya. The company is dedicated to catering to all supplies and services to East, Central, and Southern Africa customers in printing and converting industries. The company offers a range of products such as flexographic printing presses, laminators, inks, adhesives, testing equipment, chemicals and resins.

OFRU Recycling has been in the business for over 40 years and manufactures solvent recycling system for various industries including prepress, printing, packaging, and converting industry. The benefit is the online integration with existing or new printing presses.

"We are excited to have Nirlok Trading and Automation represent us in East and Central Africa," said OFRU Recycling's spokesperson. "We believe that Nirlok Trading and Automation's extensive experience in the printing and converting industry will be a great asset to our business. We look forward to working with Nirlok Trading and Automation to provide our customers with the best possible solutions."

For more information about Nirlok Trading and Automation or OFRU Recycling, please visit their websites

Web:

> OFRU Recycling is one of the world's leading manufacturers of high-performance solvent recycling systems. The German company has made a name for itself worldwide with its innovative solutions in environmental process engineering. OFRU is considered a pioneer in the manufacturing of solvent distillation plants that enable a high level of recyclable material recovery. In December 2019, the manufacturing program was expanded to include industrial cleaning systems for the paints, adhesives and coatings industry. Thus, the plant manufacturer is strategically positioned worldwide in the field of cleaning with subsequent processing of the cleaning liquids.

OFRU Recycling GmbH & Co. KG

Marie-Curie-Str. 1

63755 Alzenau / Germany

Telefon: +49 6023 50422-0Telefax: +49 6023 50422-60E-Mail:Internet: