Mango Animate Offers A Free Motion Graphic Maker With Intuitive Interfaces

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) October 19, 2023 8:32 pm - With Mango Animate's free motion graphic maker - Mango Animation Maker (Mango AM), creating an animated video has never been easier. Users can start their design by choosing a template.

Mango Animate's free motion graphic maker ( - Mango Animation Maker (aka Mango AM), is one of the animation makers in Mango Animate's suite of professional animation software, which includes Mango Presentation Maker, Mango Character Maker and more. Mango AM offers an easy way for users to create a vivid animation video. Even if they have never independently crafted a video, they can also dive into the world of animation.

User-friendly interfaces are the point that distinguishes the free motion graphic maker from the various animation video makers. Mango AM offers editable templates for free use, ranging from health to technology, to meet the needs of users in different industries. All users need to do is choose one that suits their content and then customize it. Creating a professional-looking animated video may not be as difficult as most people think.

What sets Mango Animate's free motion graphic maker apart is its library of media materials available for free, where users are able to find images, symbols, charts, shapes and SWFs. Adding these eye-catching elements is just as easy with a simple drag-and-drop tool that enables users to quickly place them on the infinite canvas. What's more, users are able to insert local pictures into their videos.

Mango Animate's free motion graphic maker offers more than 40 dynamic characters that can be divided into single characters, group characters and even animals. Users can choose an animated character to represent themselves, which will maximize audience engagement. There are different postures for different occasions, such as writing, speaking, raising hands, being confused, etc.

“Mango Animate is dedicated to making video creation accessible to everyone. To ensure that the animated videos created in the free motion graphic maker leave audiences with a memorable experience, Mango AM allows users to enhance their content with cool transition effects, including hand drawing effects,” says Winston Zhang, CEO of Mango Animate.

To learn more about the free motion graphic maker, please visit Mango Animate

Mango Animate is a young and innovative animation video and gif maker, full of creativity and passion for fun and lively animated videos. Packed with a rich library of free media and templates, Mango Animate offers ready-to-go tools and elements to create stunning animated videos for any use, from education to marketing, appealing to all age groups.