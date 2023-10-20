Chronicles Of Victory: October 20, 2020


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. The Azerbaijani Army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist", on September 27, 2020, in response to the large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline, Trend reports.

The erupted 44-day Second Karabakh War ended with the liberation of Azerbaijan's territories from nearly 30-year Armenian occupation and the restoration of territorial integrity.

Trend presents the chronicle of the 24-th day of the second Karabakh war:

- President Ilham Aliyev addressed the people of Azerbaijan.

- In his address to the people, President Ilham Aliyev said that the city of Zangilan and 24 villages had been liberated from occupation.

- President Ilham Aliyev renamed the liberated Vang village of Khojavand district to Chinarli .

- First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a publication on her Instagram account about the liberation of the city of Zangilan and a number of villages of Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Khojavand and Zangilan districts.

- The Azerbaijani flag was raised in Zangilan.

- Video footage of the destruction of Armenian armored vehicles had been released. The list of destroyed Armenian military equipment had been announced. A group of mercenaries from the Armenian side refused to fight.

- Armenian Armed Forces shelled the territories of Tartar and Aghdam districts, killing two civilians.

- Video footage of the destruction of a large number of Armenian servicemen and military equipment had been released.

- Armenian anti-aircraft guns were destroyed in the direction of Ganja.

- Video footage of the destruction of units of the Armenian Armed Forces in the direction of Gubadli had been released.

