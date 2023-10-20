Chronicles Of Victory: October 20, 2020

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. The Azerbaijani
Army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron
Fist", on September 27, 2020, in response to the large-scale
provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline,
Trend reports.
The erupted 44-day Second Karabakh War ended with the liberation
of Azerbaijan's territories from nearly 30-year Armenian occupation
and the restoration of territorial integrity.
Trend presents the chronicle of the 24-th day
of the second Karabakh war:
- President Ilham Aliyev addressed the people of Azerbaijan.
- In his address to the people, President Ilham Aliyev said that the city of Zangilan and 24 villages
had been liberated from occupation.
- President Ilham Aliyev renamed the liberated Vang village of
Khojavand district to Chinarli .
- First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a publication on her Instagram account
about the liberation of the city of Zangilan and a number of
villages of Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Khojavand and Zangilan districts.
- The Azerbaijani flag was raised in Zangilan.
- Video footage of the destruction of Armenian
armored vehicles had been released. The list of destroyed Armenian military equipment
had been announced. A group of mercenaries from the Armenian side
refused to fight.
- Armenian Armed Forces shelled the territories of Tartar and Aghdam
districts, killing two civilians.
- Video footage of the destruction of a large
number of Armenian servicemen and military equipment had been
released.
- Armenian anti-aircraft guns were destroyed in the direction of Ganja.
- Video footage of the destruction of units of
the Armenian Armed Forces in the direction of Gubadli had been
released.
