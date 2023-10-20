Visa-Free Regime Between Kazakhstan And China To Operate In Early November

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 20. The visa-free
regime between Kazakhstan and China will begin to operate on
November 10, 2023, Trend reports.
"An agreement between the government of the Republic of
Kazakhstan and the government of the People's Republic of China on
mutual exemption from visa requirements was concluded in the city
of Xi'an on May 17, 2023. The visa-free regime will come into force
on November 10, 2023," Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry said.
Citizens of Kazakhstan will be able to enter China for a period
not exceeding 30 days from the moment of crossing the border, for a
total of 90 days within six months.
In mid-May, during the visit of President of Kazakhstan
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the PRC, an agreement was signed on mutual
exemption from visa requirements.
Later, Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry explained that countries
must complete internal procedures before the agreement enters into
legal force.
