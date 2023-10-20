Azerbaijani Oil Prices Increase

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. The price for Azerbaijani Azeri Light oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta on October 19 increased by $0.1 and amounted to $95.96 per barrel, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri Light on a FOB basis in the Turkish port of Ceyhan increased by $0.1 to $94.01 per barrel.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $80.45 per barrel, up by $0.16 as compared to the previous price.

The cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil, produced in the North Sea, rose by $0.14 compared to the previous price and made up $93.2 per barrel on October 19.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on October 20.